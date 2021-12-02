People did not excuse Indiraji, they won’t forgive Modi either: Mamata Banerjee

'Why did he repeal the farm laws... because of Uttar Pradesh election. Everybody knows that. They are also afraid.'

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “people won’t forgive him” over the farm laws which were scrapped this week.

Banerjee, who is looking to challenge the BJP in the 2024 general election, was speaking in Mumbai and gave the example of Indira Gandhi to drive home her point.

“Indiraji was a very powerful leader, but the message reached – ’emergency, emergency, emergency’. She apologised in 1977 but people did not excuse her. Our PM has apologised to farmers but the message has already reached, so he won’t be excused either,” said Banerjee, according to an NDTV report.

“Today he has repealed the farm laws without discussion. But why did he repeal the farm laws… because of Uttar Pradesh election. Everybody knows that. They are also afraid. Don’t think they (the BJP) are very safe. The country must be saved. Don’t worry, everything will work out,” she added.

Advertisement

Also read: Congress’ leadership is not divine right of an individual: Prashant Kishor

A day ago, Banerjee had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and declared that “there is no UPA”.

“What UPA? There is no UPA now. We will clear all issues. We want a strong alternative,” she said, while Pawar called their meeting a “template for 2024”.

Banerjee, according to the report, also took aim at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who she said “does nothing and is abroad half the time”.

The PM last month offered an “apology” to the tens of thousands of farmers who spent nearly 15 months protesting against the three farm laws which were rolled back by Parliament this week, and the bill confirming the same was signed last night by President Ram Nath Kovind.