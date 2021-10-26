Pending vaccine doses: Centre calls meeting with states

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a physical meeting with all state health ministers at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday to expedite COVID-19 vaccinations.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a physical meeting with all state health ministers at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday to expedite COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to sources, the government is concerned over pending second dose of vaccination. Nearly 11 crore people who are eligible for a second dose have not taken it despite the availability of vaccines, the sources said.

The purpose of the meeting is to push states to intensify the vaccination drive and keep up with government’s mission to vaccinate everyone.

Also read: 100-crore jabs a milestone, but bigger challenges await us

Advertisement

India completed 100 crore vaccinations on October 21 and the priority of the government now is to bridge the gap between those who’ve received their second dose and those who are fully immunised (two doses).

Around 75 per cent people in the country have got their first dose, while 31 per cent have received both jabs. India is also preparing to launch vaccinations for children soon. Mandaviya on Tuesday said that pricing on children’s vaccine ZyCoV-D’s is under discussion.