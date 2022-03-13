Paytm founder was arrested for hitting DCP’s car, released on bail

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested and granted bail last month for allegedly ramming his car into the official vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on February 22. Sharma was arrested the same day and released on bail by the investigating officer of the case, according to police.

A Paytm spokesperson said the reports claiming the nature of the arrest are “exaggerated”.

According to the FIR, the complainant, constable Deepak Kumar, who was driving DCP Benita Mary Jaikers car, stated that the incident took place when he and constable Pradeep were on the way to a petrol pump in Malviya Nagar from Hauz Khas.

When they reached near gate number 3 of Mother International School at Aurobindo Road, constable Kumar slowed down the car as people had gathered there to drop their kids, the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, a blue luxury car bearing a Haryana registration number hit the complainants vehicle from the rear. The driver of the offending car escaped from the spot along with the vehicle, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa said.

Based on Kumars complaint, a case under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the same day, police said.

During investigation, the offending vehicle was identified and its driver Sharma was arrested and released on bail. Both the vehicles were impounded and mechanically inspected, Nalwa added.

In a statement, the Paytm spokesperson said, “A complaint was filed in connection with an alleged minor motor vehicle incident. There was no harm caused to any person or property in the said incident”.

“Media reports claiming the nature of the arrest are exaggerated, as even the complaint against the vehicle was for a minor offense under a bailable provision of law and requisite legal formalities were completed on the same day,” the spokesperson added.

