Pawar vs Pawar: Posters in Delhi show Sharad as Baahubali and Ajit as Kattappa

Posters have come up in New Delhi accusing NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, who joined the Maharashtra government on Sunday, of being a “gaddar” or “traitor”.

The coloured posters, put up by the Nationalist Congress Party’s student wing, does not name anyone and mentions “gaddar” with a hashtag.

The posters have come up outside Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence, drawing a parallel between Ajit Pawar’s move to take control of the party and the betrayal in the film “Baahubali”, in which Kattappa, the closest companion of the protagonist, stabs him from behind.

“The whole country is watching traitors hidden among one’s own. The public won’t forgive such fraud people,” the poster in Hindi read, with silhouettes from the “Baahubali” poster tweaked to make the figures resemble Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

The attack on Ajit Pawar came a day after he assembled a majority of the NCP MLAs in Maharashtra on his side in a show of strength and demanded that his faction be recognised as the real NCP.

Sharad Pawar and his supporters have challenged Ajit Pawar’s claims, and the former has pledged to tour Maharashtra to undercut the political base of his estranged nephew and his band.