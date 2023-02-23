Passengers on Indigo’s Delhi-Raipur flight asked to deboard, put on another flight

Passengers on the Delhi-Raipur flight that was carrying several Congress leaders to the Chhattisgarh capital were asked to deboard by the Indigo staff on Thursday, with the airline saying they will be put on another flight.

This came after the Congress claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from the flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the partys plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac. As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Kheras bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

The flight was delayed.

