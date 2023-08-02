Passenger safety: CCTV systems installed at 866 stations, says Vaishnaw

The railway minister also informed Lok Sabha that special arrangements, including special Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, are in place at railway stations that are near border areas.

Responding to queries raised in Lok Sabha on safety in railway stations, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday (August 2) that Indian Railways is taking all measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers and has installed Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) systems at 866 railway stations.

The railway minister also informed Lok Sabha that special arrangements, including special Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, are in place at railway stations that are near border areas.

“CCTV has become an intelligent unit and such systems are there in 866 railway stations. Their deployment has resulted in a positive impact in terms of rescuing children who are being trafficked, protecting women passengers and helping aged people,” Vaishnaw informed the lower House of Parliament.

Responding to queries related to CCTV systems at railway stations, Vaishnaw said various initiatives have been taken and stressed that cyber security is important when it comes to Internet Protocol (IP)-based CCTV systems. It needs to be ensured that such systems are not compromised, he added.

IP-based video surveillance system is a digitised and networked version of CCTV.

