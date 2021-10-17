Parts of Uttarakhand on high alert as rains cause havoc

CM directs police, SDRF and other concerned personnel to remain on high alert. Says special care should be taken on the Char Dham Yatra route

Uttarakhand is likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has inquired about the situation in the state due to the heavy rains, according to the CMO, or chief minister’s office.

The CMO said the chief minister had directed police, SDRF and other concerned personnel to remain on high alert. He said that special care should be taken on the Char Dham Yatra route.

The regional meteorological centre in the state has issued a red alert for October 17 and 18.

The IMD has predicted rainfall and thundershower in Delhi for October 18. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, and a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius.

Raims have played havoc in several part of the country. The IMD has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall.

Six more bodies were recovered from Kerala’s Kottayam and Idukki districts on Sunday taking the total death toll in the state to 20 as incessant rains lashed the state, triggering landslides and flash floods in several parts.