Partha Chatterjee has super luxury flat just for his pet dogs: Meenakshi Lekhi

The Union minister also questioned the “silence” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday (July 28) claimed that West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee owns a super luxury flat just to keep his pet dogs.

On July 23, Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case.

At a press conference, BJP leader Lekhi said about ₹50 crore, 9kg gold and property documents were found at Chatterjee’s close associate Arpita Mukherjee’s place.

“Those who used to give the slogan of Maa, Maati, Manush. Today they are making only one voice – Money, Money, Money. Apart from this 3M, they have nothing to say. About Rs 50 crore, gold around 9 kg and innumerable property documents have been found at Arpita Mukherjee’s place,” Lekhi said.

Arpita was also arrested and crores of rupees in cash were seized from her houses in Kolkata.

“Monalisa Das, another acquaintance of Partha Chatterjee, who was admitted to Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol in 2014, is today a professor there and the head of department of Bengali. She has 10 flat papers in her name… There are three flats in Diamond City, and one of them is a super luxury flat where Partha Chatterjee keeps only his pet dogs,” Lekhi added.

She also questioned the “silence” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Surprisingly, where piles of cash is coming out, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ji is sitting completely silent. The scams that have come to the fore in Narada, Sharda chit fund, coal and teacher recruitment today, ED should investigate it thoroughly,” Lekhi said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said Chatterjee will remain suspended from the party till the investigation is underway.

“It has been decided that Partha Chatterjee will be removed from all party posts. He will remain suspended from the party till the time the investigation is underway. We demand that the investigation be completed within a limited time frame. The TMC will not support anyone found to be involved in corruption,” Abhishek said.