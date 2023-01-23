Parakram Diwas: Modi pays tribute to Netaji; to name 21 islands after soldiers

The prime minister is also slated to virtually unveil the model of the National Memorial that will be built on the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, one of the islands in Andaman and Nicobar

Paying tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Monday (January 23), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Azad Hind Fauj founder will be known for his fierce resistance to the colonial rule.

The Modi government had christened the day as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to mark Nejati’s birth anniversary.

“Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history,” Modi tweeted.

“He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India,” he said.

The prime minister is scheduled to name 21 unnamed islands as part of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on the occasion.

“Tomorrow, on the day of bravery, there will be a special program in honor of the heroic children of Mother India. Will be a part of it through video conferencing at 11 am. During this, 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman-Nicobar will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners,” Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

Modi is also slated to virtually unveil the model of the National Memorial that will be built on the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, one of the islands in Andaman and Nicobar, formerly known as Ross Island.

On the eve of Netaji’s birthday, his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff said the best way to pay tribute to him would be by upholding his values in political and personal actions. She also urged the government to bring back the remains of Netaji to India, which the family claims are in Tokyo’s Renkoji Temple.