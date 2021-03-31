Committee on farm laws submits report to Supreme Court  

The apex court had formed the committee to break the deadlock in talks between the government and farmer organisations over the new farm laws

The three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to find a solution to the farmer’s discontentment against the three agriculture laws has submitted its report to the apex court.

“The report has been submitted in the Supreme Court in a sealed cover envelope on March 19,” committee member and agricultural economist Anil Ghanvat said.

The committee in its report claims that it has arrived at the findings after consulting 85 farmer organisations over possible solutions to the deadlock.

It had also taken the views and suggestions of the public via a public notice published in well-known dailies.

Ghanvat, however, has refused to divulge any more information on the details as the matter is sub-judice.

The Supreme Court while putting stay on the three contentious farm laws, had formed the committee after the government and farmers’ associations failed to reach a consensus after several round of talks.

“These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation,” Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said.

The panel consists of agricultural economists Anil Ghanvat, Ashok Gulati and Pramod Joshi. While the Supreme Court had also appointed Bhupinder Singh Mann, the president of Bharatiya Kisan Union to the committee, the latter withdrew himself after questions were raised on support for the farm laws.

Farmer ogranisations protesting against the legislations at Delhi’s borders since November 2020 had dismissed the committee, accusing the members of being pro-government and partial towards the laws.