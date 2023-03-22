Pakistani news anchor continues broadcast as quake shakes studio

A video of a newscaster of Pakistan’s Mashriq TV, a local Pashto TV channel, has gone viral on social media showing the anchor breaking the news of the earthquake

A strong earthquake with an epicentre in Afghanistan shook Pakistan and parts of India on Tuesday night, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 200 in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The earthquake’s epicentre was the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 180 kilometres.

A video of a newscaster of Pakistan’s Mashriq TV, a local Pashto TV channel, has gone viral on social media showing the anchor breaking the news of the earthquake.

Video gone viral

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ”Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Bravo anchor continued his live program in the ongoing earthquake.”

The camera and television screens in the studio can be seen shaking, even as the anchor continues to present news.

A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Brave of the anchor to keep his calm. But shows the impact of the earthquake. #Peshawar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7h3FOxBvtF — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) March 21, 2023

“A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Brave of the anchor to keep his calm. But shows the impact of the earthquake,” a Pakistani journalist said while sharing the video.

Quake in Delhi

Meanwhile, a day after the strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake, the National Centre for Seismology recorded 2.7 magnitude earthquake in Delhi. The earthquake monitoring agency said that the epicentre of the quake was in west Delhi.

No loss of life and damage was reported.