Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam: SP leaders slam Centre for mocking ‘Netaji’s’ legacy

Yadav was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour, which led to consternation among SP leaders who demanded nothing less than the Bharat Ratna

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya criticized the government for undermining Mulayam Singh Yadav’s stature and contributions to the country by awarding him the Padma Vibhushan on Thursday.

He and other party leaders demanded that the Samajwadi Party founder be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

Yadav was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour, posthumously on Wednesday.

Also Watch: Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Advertisement

Reacting to the award, SP MLA Maurya tweeted in Hindi, “By giving Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Netaji Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Government of India has made a mockery of Netaji’s stature, work and contributions to the nation. If Netaji had to be respected then he should have been honoured with Bharat Ratna.”

Similar views were expressed by party spokesperson I P Singh.

“Except the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, no other honour befits the son of the soil, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav. An announcement should be made to give Bharat Ratna to our respected Netaji without any delay,” Singh tweeted.

Yadav, the Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, died on October 10 last year.

(With agency inputs)