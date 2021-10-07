Outpouring of love on Twitter for baby elephant in search of its mother

There has been an incredible outpouring of love for the 'kutty' baby elephant, who was reunited with the herd by TN Foresters, tweeted Supriya Sahu, TN Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests)

In these troubled times, random acts kindness towards animals warms the cockles of one’s heart. The forest department officials in Tamil Nadu walked that extra mile to reunite a lost baby elephant with her mother in the Mudumalai National Park in the Nilgiri mountains and Twitterati erupted with joy.

The video of the tiny elephant trustingly walking with the officials in search of its family was shared on Twitter. Supriya Sahu, Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests), shared the video and praised the forest officials for embarking on this exercise to ensure the baby is back with the herd.

A kutty baby elephant was reunited with the family after rescue by TN foresters in Mudumalai. Most heartwarming indeed. Kudos 👍👏 #TNForest #elephants #mudumalai pic.twitter.com/eX9gBd3oK7 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 6, 2021

“A kutty baby elephant was reunited with the family after rescue by TN foresters in Mudumalai. Most heartwarming indeed. Kudos (to the officials),” she said on Twitter.

The video has garnered more than 146,000 views, so far, said a NDTV report. Again, Sahu posted another video of the “kutty” (small) baby elephant trumpeting as she sees her mother and runs to join her. There has been an incredible outpouring of love for the kutty baby elephant, who was reunited with the herd by TN Foresters, Sahu said.

In the second video, the baby elephant gingerly climbing a narrow rocky path and then reaching the road and spots her mother probably (who is unfortunately not visible in the video) and lets out a joyful trumpet. Moments later, the little one ran towards her.

Incredible outpouring of love on the kutty baby elephant who was reunited with the herd by #TNForesters. The kutty blows a big trumpet while approaching the mother.Well done Sachin,Vengatesh Prabhu,Prasad,Vijay,George Praveenson,Thamba Kumar,Aneesh,Kumar, & APW teams Pandalur pic.twitter.com/0fQaZKnpDg — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 7, 2021

“The kutty blows a big trumpet while approaching the mother. Well done Sachin, Vengatesh Prabhu, Prasad, Vijay, George Praveenson, Thamba Kumar, Aneesh, Kumar, and APW teams Pandalur,” said the IAS officer, referring to anti-poaching watchers deputed at Pandalur taluka in Nilgiris district.

The Mudumalai National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary situated on the northwestern Nilgiri Hills, about 150 km from Coimbatore, shares boundaries with Karnataka and Kerala. The protected area is home to several endangered species and the Indian elephant, the Bengal tiger and the Indian leopard