Opposition parties’ meet in Bengaluru postponed amid NCP crisis, no new date yet

The proposed second meeting of the Opposition parties, which was originally scheduled for July 13 and 14 in Bengaluru, has been postponed, said media reports. This news comes in the backdrop of NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s sudden defection to the BJP in Maharashtra, which spells trouble for the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In fact, the NCP was playing a key role in bringing the Opposition together to take on the BJP government in the 2024 general elections. And, it was NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who made the announcement that the next meeting of the Opposition will be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14.

A new date has not been fixed for the Opposition meeting as yet. The first conclave of Opposition parties held in Patna on June 23 witnessed 17 national and regional parties unanimously coming together to resolve to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under one umbrella to take on the BJP.

The postponement of the second Opposition meeting was confirmed by K C Tyagi, the chief spokesperson of JD(U). He told the media that hopefully the next meet will be convened after the monsoon session of Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament will kick off on July 20 and wrap up on August 20. According to media reports, the Bengaluru meeting was deferred because it was clashing with the monsoon session of the Bihar legislature, which is scheduled from July 10 to 14. Moreover, the budget-cum-monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly will also take place from July 3 to 14.

The defection of NCP leader Ajit Pawar to the Eknath Shinde-led government has created a flutter in political circles with leaders from Opposition parties dialing party supremo Sharad Pawar to offer support.

Several Opposition parties like the DMK and RJD said that Ajit Pawar doesn’t have the same heft and clout as Sharad Pawar and the party will survive the split as the cadres will not support the former.