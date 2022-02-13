One day a girl wearing hijab will become prime minister, Owaisi predicts

MP’s remarks come in the wake of the hijab row in Karnataka, which has now spread to other parts of the country

A girl wearing a hijab will one day be the prime minister, Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday.

The leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen tweeted a 43-second video in which he is heard saying that girls wearing hijab will achieve greater heights.

“The women wearing hijab will become doctor, collector, magistrates, businesswomen and so on. I may not be alive to see this, but one day a woman wearing hijab will become the prime minister of this country,” the Hyderabad MP says in the video.

Owaisi’s remarks have come in the wake of the hijab row in Karnataka, which has now spread to other parts of the country.

A few days ago the MP voiced his support to a Muslim girl student, Muskan Bibi Khan, who was being heckled in Mandya district of Karnataka.

A video of Muskan, a second year B Com student, had gone viral in which she was heard shouting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ while other students around her were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The girl later said she had come to the college to submit her assignment when the students confronted her with Jai Shri Ram slogans.