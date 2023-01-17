On camera: Scooterist drags man for a km in Bengaluru

In a horrific incident, an elderly man was dragged for almost a kilometre by a scooter-borne youth, who attempted to flee after hitting the former’s SUV on Tuesday.

A video of the 71-year-old Muthappa, a publisher by profession, holding on to the speeding two-wheeler precariously on a road stretch has gone viral, creating a sense of outrage.

The scooter rider identified as Sahil, hit Muthappa’s SUV from behind, and when he attempted to question the former, he tried to escape.

Muthappa then tried to hold on to the scooter to ensure that he didn’t flee, but was dragged by the scooter-borne man for almost a kilometre on Magadi Road.

Advertisement

Police have detained the scooter-borne man, police sources said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.