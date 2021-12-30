Ola e-scooter’s smooth ride hit by slew of customer complaints

An owner shared the pic of his Ola S1 Pro e-scooter being towed away while another complained of charging issues

Ola Electric, which created quite a buzz in the market some time back by announcing the launch of two models of electric scooters, has been hit by a slew of complaints from customers, who have taken to social media to share their displeasure.

On August 15 this year, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal took to social media to announce the launch of the company’s maiden electric scooters — S1 and S1 Pro. The idea was to position the global ridesharing company as a leader in electric vehicles in India. But the ride isn’t that smooth for Bhavish Aggarwal-led company after all. Several buyers, who purchased OLA scooter online, complained of receiving substandard product.

One customer took to Twitter to share the picture of his Ola S1 Pro e-scooter being towed away. He wrote a caption describing the problem. He complained of issues in the headlight and peculiar noise while riding. He said he got the delivery just a day ago and rode only for six kilometres. “What irks me more is that I’m yet to get my bike back despite promising to bring it back in few hours,” he wrote on his Twitter handle tagging Ola Electric.

@bhash hi Bavish, my Ola S1 pro was delivered yesterday. In less than 6km of drive aftr delivery it has to be towed away for screeching noises and headlight issues.What irks me more is that I'm yet to get my bike back despite promising to bring it back in few hours @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/pHi0uEPGYi — Toadie 🐸 (@ToadTweets) December 22, 2021

Advertisement

When the tweet got shared a number of times, Ola Electric responded, promising to solve his problem on priority. The company did claim to solve his issue, but the same user again shared a picture of the new scooter, which now had out a broken number plate and oil marks on the vehicle.

Update:

Bike is back with broken plates and oil marks of workshop all over. And yes it's a brand new bike. Not going the way i wanted @bhash @PowerDrift @carandbike @MotostoriesIn @MotorBeam pic.twitter.com/xXN8xLZXga — Toadie 🐸 (@ToadTweets) December 22, 2021

After that several other supposed Ola customers shared their disappointment with the Ola e-scooter. One customer shared a video saying his Ola S1 Pro scooter has issues with charging. Another user said he cancelled his order on reading unpleasant customer reviews.

On Day 4 & 5 Ola S1 Pro doesn't want to charge to 100% & is stopping at 90%, to continue it to charge beyond 90 upto 100, steps taken are:

1. Press rest on charger.

2. Hard reset the scooter. Fix this @OlaElectric @bhash @varundubey pic.twitter.com/Gbd0pQOCQs — 𝕾𝖎𝖉𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖍 𝕽𝖊𝖉𝖉𝖞 (@don4every1) December 20, 2021

Earlier, Ola had drawn enthusiastic customers’ ire when it failed to deliver the scooters on promised date. After initial promise to deliver vehicles in November end, Ola pushed the delivery date to the second half of December. Ola had then cited international shortage of chips and electronics as reasons for the delay.