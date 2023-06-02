Odisha train accident: 3 NDRF teams at site; 6 more being rushed

The rescue teams are equipped with stretchers, gas and plasma cutters, lifting pads, first-aid kits and other equipment, besides sniffer dogs

Three NDRF teams are working at the triple train crash site in Odisha’s Balasore district while six more are being rushed to the spot, officials said on Friday.

The estimated strength of these nine teams is about 240 personnel, they said.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal said that his teams are coordinating with the Odisha state government and railway authorities.

“As we understand, our job requires heavy lifting as railway coaches have climbed on one another. The state government is bringing in some heavy lift cranes while we are mobilising more cutters and equipment as we speak,” Karwal said.

The rescue teams are equipped with stretchers, gas and plasma cutters, lifting pads, first-aid kits and other equipment, besides sniffer dogs, NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Yadav said.

While one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, located at its regional response centre in Balasore, was the first to reach the accident site, two more reached shortly after.

Six more teams are being rushed from Mundali in Cuttack district, about 100 km from the crash site, and Kolkata, the officials said.