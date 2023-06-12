ODI World Cup 2023 big match: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15

The tournament begins on October 5 with reigning champions England taking on last runner-up side New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final on November 19

India will open their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Ahmedabad will host the India-Pakistan clash a week later.

The BCCI has shared its draft schedule for the tournament with the ICC, which has sent it to participating countries for feedback. A final schedule will be put out early next week, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

The tournament begins on October 5 with reigning champions England taking on last runner-up side New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final on November 19.

The venues for the semi-finals, likely to be played on November 15 and 16, are yet to be decided.

Hosts India, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, will play their league matches in nine cities including, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. They will take on Pakistan on October 15.

Pakistan matches

Pakistan will play their league matches across five cities.

Pakistan will meet the two teams progressing from the Qualifier on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad and then Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5) and England in Kolkata (November 12).

Australia’s match against New Zealand will be played at Dharamsala on October 29 and against England in Ahmedabad on November 4.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament. Of these, eight teams have already been decided and while two other teams will qualify for the main tournament via the qualifiers.

The schedule of the last two editions of the tournament — 2015 and 2019 — was finalised over a year in advance.

India’s tentative schedule:

India vs Australia, Oct 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, Oct 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, Oct 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, Oct 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, Oct 29, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, Nov 5, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

(With agency inputs)