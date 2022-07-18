Nupur Sharma moves SC asking revival of plea for clubbing of FIRs

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala had refused to entertain her plea for clubbing of the FIRs lodged in several states over her remarks.

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday moved to the Supreme Court, seeking revival of her withdrawn plea and asked for expunction of adverse remarks made by a vacation bench on July 1.

The bench had made the remarks while hearing her petition for clubbing the FIRs lodged over her remarks on the Prophet in a TV show.

The top court had come down heavily on her for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her “loose tongue” has “set the entire country on fire” and that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”.

“She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing… She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country,” the court had said.

