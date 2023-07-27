Now Chinese woman travels to Pak to meet her lover whom she met on social media

The 21-year-old Chinese woman, who has been identified by the media as Gao Feng, journeyed by road from China via Gilgit to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday (July 26), said the police

In the pursuit of love, yet another woman, this time from China has travelled to Pakistan to meet her lover she had met on social media.

The 21-year-old woman, who has been identified by the media as Gao Feng, journeyed by road from China via Gilgit to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday (July 26), said the police.

On Thursday, police told the media that the Chinese woman had travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet a Pakistani man whom she befriended and fell in love with on social media.

She’s in Pakistan on a three-month visit visa. The woman was picked up by her 18-year-old friend Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, they said. According to police, both were in contact through Snapchat for the last three years and the friendship developed into a love affair.

Javed took the Chinese woman to his maternal uncle’s home in Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir district instead of his hometown due to the security situation in Bajaur District bordering Afghanistan.

District police officer of Lower Dir District Ziauddin told the media that the Chinese woman has been provided full security in the Samarbagh area. However, she is not being provided free movement due to Muharram and security concerns in the area.

The travel documents of the woman are in order, police said, adding that she has not yet performed the nikah with Javed.

Other cases of cross-border love

The news of the Chinese girl travelling to Pakistan for the pursuit of love came at a time when in a similar incident, a 34-year-old married Indian woman Anju from Rajasthan travelled to the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrulla, whom she had met on Facebook.

Anju later married Nasrulla after converting to Islam and now has a new name, Fatima.

In another similar incident, Seema Ghulam Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema and Sachin live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

(With inputs from agencies)