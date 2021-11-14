Nothing more important than to protect independence, integrity of judiciary: CJI

‘Our ability to uphold the Constitution sustains our impeccable character. There is no other way to live up to the faith of our people,’ Ramana says

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday said the mind of the Indian judiciary can be known to millions largely through the actions of trial courts and district judiciary and, therefore, nothing is more important than to preserve, protect and promote the independence and integrity of the judiciary at all levels.

He said the judiciary has always remained in the forefront of shaping the welfare state and the decisions of the constitutional courts have enabled social democracy to thrive.

Speaking at the valedictory function of Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the CJI said: “Despite our being a part of a welfare state, benefits are not trickling down to the intended beneficiaries at the desired levels. People’s aspirations about leading a dignified life are often met with challenges. One of them, primarily, being poverty.

“The mind of the Indian judiciary can be known to millions largely through the actions of the trial court and the district judiciary. For an overwhelming majority of litigants, what is real and existing is only the district judiciary. Without robust justice delivery system at the grassroots level, we cannot imagine a healthy judiciary. Therefore, nothing is more important than to preserve, protect and promote the independence and integrity of the judiciary at all levels.”

Ramana, who was addressing chief justices and judges from high courts for the first time in non-virtual mode, said, “Together, we have been handling the responsibilities entrusted to us by the Constitution with utmost sincerity and commitment. The immense trust reposed by the public at large upon the judiciary, as a last resort of hope, stands testimony to this fact. The Supreme Court and the high courts are hugely conscious of the constitutional scheme, which is honoured in letter and spirit by all of us.”

The CJI urged the judges that since decisions of the constitutional court have a huge social impact, they should be easily comprehensible and must be written in simple and clear language.

“Today, I can state that we all have sincerely worked to live up to the aspirations of the framers of our Constitution. The Indian judiciary has always remained in the forefront in shaping this welfare state. The decisions of the constitutional courts of this country have enabled social democracy to thrive,” he said in the programme, which was attended by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani.

Ramana said the ability of constitutional courts to function with absolute independence and necessary boldness in the face of adversity defines the character of the institution.

“Our ability to uphold the Constitution sustains our impeccable character. There is no other way to live up to the faith of our people,” he said.