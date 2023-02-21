Not involved in denying permission to Modi’s rally in Tura, says Meghalaya CM

PM Narendra Modi was unable to address a rally in the stadium after the state’s sports department informed the West Garo Hills district authorities that permission cannot be given for the same in as construction debris at the place may pose safety concerns

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) supremo Conrad K Sangma has rubbished allegations that his government denied permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold an election rally in South Tura in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills district, following massive outrage over the incident.

Sangma has asserted that neither he nor his party had any role in denying permission for Modi’s election rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura.

Earlier, Modi was unable to address a rally in the stadium after the state’s sports department informed the West Garo Hills district authorities that permission cannot be given for the same in as construction debris at the place may pose safety concerns.

The incident comes in the wake of the NPP snapping ties with its ally, the BJP ahead of the February 27 assembly election.

The saffron party has alleged that the ruling party was trying to stall a “wave of the BJP” in the state.

In a statement, the chief minister said on Monday the accusation made by the BJP was false as permissions for rallies are given by the Election Commission and the district administration is now a part of it.

“All permissions come from the side of the Election Commission of India. So, there is no say from NPP or my side. Dragging our name into it is completely wrong. I was even denied permission for many of my rallies,” Sangma said.

He said such things happen during elections but the BJP has made this into a big issue.

“The stadium has two parts. The first part consists of the football stadium, which was inaugurated. The other part, which has an indoor stadium and a swimming pool, is not ready and we have made it clear,” he said.

Sangma also said the possibility of denying permission may be due to the huge crowd the prime minister would draw. “It is a fact that when PM Modi holds a programme, the crowd will be huge. So, I feel that the district administration may have felt that since it is a natural turf, and if many people come, it will damage the natural turf and also there is no parking facility there,” he said.

The BJP had wondered how a stadium can be declared “incomplete and unavailable” for the PM’s rally just two months after inauguration. The stadium was inaugurated on December 16 last year.

