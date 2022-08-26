Noida twin-towers demolition: Health dept gears up for emergency

While three private hospitals besides government-run facilities are getting ready to accommodate patients in case of any untoward incident, six ambulances will be deployed at the site with medical team and medicines while safe houses will be set up in four hospitals

The Noida health department has prepared for any emergency situation that may arise from the demolition of Supertech’s illegal twin towers – Apex and Ceyane – on Sunday.

Besides the government-run facilities, three private hospitals are also readying themselves to accommodate patients in case of any untoward incident that may be caused once the building, India’s tallest is razed.

Meanwhile, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has asked all residents to abide by the norms laid down by the government and courts, warning that if there is any violation of rules, its responsibility will definitely be fixed, if not today then tomorrow.

How the evacuation-demolition will happen?

Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village the two closest societies to the twin towers will be evacuated by 7 am on Sunday. Around 2,700 vehicles belonging to them will also be removed from the premises and the residents will take away around 150-200 of their pets, too.

An exclusion zone will be created at a radius of up to 500 metres around the twin towers where no human or animal will be allowed, except for a team of Indian and foreign blasters engaged in the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures.

“Six ambulances will be deployed at the site with medical team and medicines. Safe houses will be set up in JP Hospital, Felix Hospital and Yatharth Hospital along with the District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Sharma said.

The hospitals have also reserved beds, in case of any requirement post demolition.

The CMO said Dr Jais Lal will be the nodal officer for ambulance arrangements.

Nodal officers for the three private hospitals and the district hospital have also been appointed and they will coordinate arrangements at their facilities, Dr Sharma said.

“Dr Sunil Awana, president of Indian Medical Associations Noida chapter and I will monitor all activities from the control room,” the CMO added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Felix Hospital announced reserving 50 beds on the day of demolition in case of any emergency.

“There is a likelihood of huge dust from demolition causing health-related issues from seven to 90 days among the nearby residents,” Felix Hospital director Dr D K Gupta said.

The hospital also issued an advisory, urging residents in nearby areas to wear masks, eye glasses, avoid going out in the wake of the demolition, use skin moisturisers and consult a doctor in case of irritation in eyes.

Taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar, the Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida’s Sector 93A will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found that structures had come up in Supertechs Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Over 3,700 kg explosives are being used to implode the twin towers.

Earlier, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, experts of Central Building Research Institute and the Noida Authority officials had expressed confidence that the structures will be demolished safely and said they were satisfied with the arrangements made for controlling debris splinters.