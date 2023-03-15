Age limit for scrapping of vehicles: Centre warns over ‘false’ reports

Anyone spreading false information to create panic will be proceeded against as per law, it warned.

No mandatory age limit has been prescribed for the scrapping of vehicles under the vehicle scrappage policy, the Road Transport and Highways asserted on Wednesday while terming the reports of discarding of tractors after 10 years as false and baseless.

The ministry clarified that an agriculture tractor is a non-transport vehicle and registered for 15 years initially. Its registration can be renewed for five years at a time, once the initial registration period of 15 years is completed, an official release said.

“Reports circulating in a certain section of media including Twitter and WhatsApp regarding mandatory scrapping of tractors after 10 years is totally false, baseless and without any truth,” the ministry said.

Anyone spreading false information to create panic will be proceeded against as per law, it warned.

Advertisement

The Government of India has not fixed the age for any vehicle except certain government vehicles as specified in the notification vide G.S.R. 29(E), it added. MoRTH has formulated the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Programme or the vehicle scrapping policy for scrapping of Transport and Non-Transport vehicles which are unfit and polluting.

There is no mandatory age limit prescribed for the scrapping of vehicles under the policy. A vehicle can ply on road as long as it is found fit after testing through Automated Testing Station.