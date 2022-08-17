No changes in rules for booking tickets for children under 5 years, Railways clarifies

Railways clarifies that only passengers wishing to book extra berths or seats for their children can buy tickets; travelling will be free for the kids if they don’t want a separate berth

The Indian Railways on Wednesday (August 17) clarified that there has been no change in guidelines concerning the booking of train tickets for children below five years, after reports claimed that those in the said age bracket will be charged adult fares.

A circular dated March 6, 2020 of the Ministry of Railways states that children under five years of age shall travel for free. However, it said that in that case, a separate berth or seat (in chair car) shall not be provided. The circular, however, said that passengers are free to buy tickets if they need separate berths or seats for children below five years. For the same, the full adult fare will be charged.

“There have been some recent media reports that claim that Indian Railways has changed the rule with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. These reports claim that now children between the age of one to four years will have to get a ticket for travelling on the train. These news items and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train,” the Railways said in a statement.

“On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under five-year-old child if they want. And if they don’t want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier,” the statement read.

Earlier, the news reports had led to angry reactions from a section of public and politicians.

“We should thank the BJP government, which is now charging one-year-old children for travelling in trains, that they are not charging pregnant women for an extra ticket. The Railways is no longer for the poor. Now people will cut full ticket of BJP,” Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.