No Air Suvidha form for inbound passengers; could be reviewed in line with COVID situation

The ministry, however, warned that the rule could be reviewed if needed in view of the COVID situation

Those travelling to India will no longer be required to fill out the self-declaration forms for COVID-19 vaccination on the Air Suvidha portal in view of a decrease in cases and increase in vaccinations, the Centre said on Monday (November 21).

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the rules will be applicable from midnight onward as per fresh guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

“In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals,’ ” the aviation ministry said.

While the self-declaration form has been discontinued under the new guidelines, the ministry warned that the “rule could be reviewed if needed in view of the COVID situation.”

The ministry, however, said that it would it would prefer all passengers to be fully vaccinated and follow required COVID protocols including using masks and following social distancing at airports, during travel.

The ministry last week had said that wearing of masks was no more mandatory during air travel, while advising passengers to use them as a precautionary measure nonetheless.

International passengers travelling to India were earlier required to furnish their vaccination status including the number of jabs taken along with dates on the self-declaration form.

India on Tuesday recorded a fall in active COVID cases to 6,402, while logging 406 new infections. Its COVID tally rose to 4,46,69,421 while the death toll climbed to 5,30,586.

