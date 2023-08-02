Nitin Desai, art director, found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

He was known for his art work in films like "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found dead on Wednesday (August 2) at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding Desai was found hanging at his N D Studios in Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said.

A probe was underway into Desai’s death from all angles, he said. Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

He was known for his art work in films like “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”.