Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday (December 26), a PTI report said. The 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital. Her condition is reportedly stable.

Sitharaman was taken to the hospital around 12 noon. According to an NDTV report, she was complaining of a stomach infection, and was also running a fever. She was put through a series of tests, whose reports are awaited.