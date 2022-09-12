NIA’s mega crackdown on gangsters linked to terror groups; raids 50 places in N India

Investigation into Moosewala's murder had led the police on the track of an extensive crime network that leads all the way to Pakistan. Gangster Laurence Bishnoi, chief suspect in Moosewala’s murder, and his associates are one of the major groups now under NIA's radar

Shortly after the sixth shooter in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case was arrested two days ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today (September 12) swung into action and raided around 50 locations across north India, which are linked to local gangsters who have a nexus with terror groups.

Investigation into Moosewala’s murder has led the police on the track of an extensive crime network that leads all the way to Pakistan. Gangster Laurence Bishnoi, the chief suspect in Moosewala’s murder, who is reportedly running his operation from prison, and his associates are one of the major groups now under the radar of the NIA.

The raids are being conducted in coordination with local police forces in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and in adjoining areas, including the homes of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria – who are allegedly involved in the murder of Moosewala.

The raids come a day after Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, during a press conference on the arrest of the Sidhu Moosewala case, pointed to a nexus between Punjab gangs and terror groups operating from Pakistan. He had said that there is a strong nexus between terror groups and gangsters and that the ISI is exploiting this nexus.

Media reports quoting sources said that the Union home ministry had then asked the NIA to carry out intelligence-led coordinated operations against these gangsters across India, and also examine their international links. The NIA raids are particularly related to two FIRs it took over from Delhi police in connection with murders and gangs associated with them.

The raids are aimed at arresting the local handlers of gangsters who are involved in terror cases and those involved in cross-border smuggling of arms.

The Centre had also sent multiple alerts to Punjab police over the past two months regarding the growing network of state-based gangsters, officials told the media.

The UAPA was in fact invoked against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar as well as members of their rival gangs – Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha — besides absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda. Delhi police’s special cell had got information that members of both gangs were sourcing illegal weapons from outside the country to do targeted killings in Delhi and other states.

The Two FIRs NIA has taken over

The first FIR was registered after the special cell got information that Bishnoi and his associates – Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, Kala Jathedi, Jasdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Lakhbir Singh Landa – are running their operations from different jails in India as well as from Canada, Dubai and Pakistan.

The FIR said that they are procuring high-end weapons from outside the country and planning to start targeted killings. Bishnoi has connections with absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

The police found that Rinda, who operates from across the border, had earlier hired Bishnoi’s men to eliminate a Shiv Sena senior leader. But the plan was dropped because of the heavy security surrounding the leader. However, he asked them to execute an RPG attack on the state police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 10 this year.

The other FIR was registered against Bishnoi’s rival gang and mentions Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial alias Lucky Padial, who heads the Davinder Bambiha gang. Bambiha had been killed in a police encounter in 2016. It also names the alleged conspirators behind the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera in Mohali on August 7, 2021.