NIA arrests active ISIS member involved in funds collection from Delhi

The federal anti-terror agency said the accused was collecting funds and sending them to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (August 7) said it has arrested an active ISIS member from Delhi.

Mohsin Ahmad, originally hailing from Patna in Bihar, was arrested from his Batla House residence by a search party on Saturday, the federal anti-terror agency said in a press release posted on its official Twitter handle.

The NIA said it conducted a search in the residential premises of the accused and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to ISIS online and on-ground activities.

The NIA had registered the case suo-moto on June 25.

“Yesterday (August 6), NIA conducted a search in the residential premises of accused Mohsin Ahmad… and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS,” the NIA said.

It added that the accused was collecting funds and sending them to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency.

“Accused Mohsin Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” it said.

On July 31, the anti-terror agency carried out searches at 13 premises of suspected persons across six states – Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Arariya in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.