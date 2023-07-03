Next Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18: Congress

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal tweeted that the Opposition is steadfast in “unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces”

The next meeting of Opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, the Congress announced on Monday (July 3).

After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 3, 2023

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had said the next Opposition meet would be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14. Those dates were said to be clashing with the Assembly sessions in a few states.

The first similar meeting of Opposition parties was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23.

