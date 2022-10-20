Next-gen Apple TV 4K launched; starting price Rs 14,900

What makes the Apple TV 4K more powerful is that it is propelled by the A15 Bionic chipset, which provides faster speed and more fluid gameplay. The Apple 4K TV is Apple’s answer to the Amazon Firestick or Roku,

Apple, the American tech giant, has launched its next-gen Apple TV 4K, which is more responsive, offers faster navigation, snappier UI animations and a new lower starting price.

What makes the Apple TV 4K more powerful is that it is propelled by the A15 Bionic chipset, which provides faster speed and more fluid gameplay. It is supposed to be around 50 per cent faster than the A12 chipset. Incidentally, this A15 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 13 series.

The Apple TV 4K also supports HDR 10+ along with Dolby Vision. The Cupertino-based company launched the latest TV 4K model earlier this week, but at the same time, the iPhone maker also delisted the TV HD variant, which is no longer sold in the company’s official store. The Apple TV HD model was the fourth generation of the series and was also the first variant that ran on tvOS, which is a standalone operating system that was dedicated to these devices.

The Apple 4K TV is Apple’s answer to the Amazon Firestick or Roku, aimed at enriching the customer’s home viewing experience with 4K incredible resolution and cinematic quality.

One of the biggest highlights of this next-gen Apple TV is also the arrival of the Siri Remote that features touchpad and motion sensors. The new Siri Remote also comes with a USB Type C charging port over the lightning port on the older models.

It comes in two formats: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), with 64GB of storage, and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), with 128GB of storage, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity for speedy networking and streaming, and the Thread mesh networking protocol to link even more smart home accessories (128GB).

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favourite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever. The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said media reports.

Apple TV 4K: Price and availability

The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping on Friday, November 4. The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 14,900. The device can be purchased from apple.com/in/store, and at Apple store locations, or through Apple authorised resellers and select pay TV providers. However, you can also purchase Siri Remote separately for Rs 5,900, it is compatible with all generations of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

The Apple 4K TV gives access to other Apple features too, including Apple Music, the games platform Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+, as well as the ability to add other streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus. It also hosts unique content like the recently renewed Emmy record-breaker Ted Lasso, the Oscar-winning Coda, and star-studded drama The Morning Show.