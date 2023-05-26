New Parliament inauguration: Who is attending, and who is boycotting?

At least 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the event which will see PM Narendra Modi inaugurate the new Parliament building

Amid a raging controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, while 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the May 28 event, 24 including regional parties have confirmed that they will be present at the ceremony.

Over the past few days, the Opposition has stepped up its attacks on the BJP-led central government, demanding to know why the new Parliament building was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of President Droupadi Murmu, who is the constitutional head of the state.

In light of this, 19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, DMK, TMC, NCP, and CPI, recently issued a joint statement to announce their intention to boycott the inauguration ceremony.

However, friendly parties including regional ones like AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Shinde), BJD, BSP, and SAD have marked their attendance for the event.

Advertisement

BRS, whose leader K Chandrashekar is one of the harshest critics of Prime Minister Modi, is also yet to take a call.

Here is a list of attendees and non-attendees:

Boycotting:

Indian National Congress

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Aam Aadmi Party

Trinamool Congress

Janata Dal (United)

Nationalist Congress Party,

Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray)

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Samajwadi Party

Rashtriya Janata Dal

Communist Party of India

Indian Union Muslim League

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

National Conference

Kerala Congress (Mani)

Revolutionary Socialist Party

Rashtriya Lok Dal

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

AIMIM

Attending

Shiv Sena (Shinde)

National People’s Party

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Jannayak Janata Party

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam

All Jharkhand Students Union

Republican Party of India

Mizo National Front

Tamil Maanila Congress

Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (Tripura)

Bodo People’s Party

Pattali Makkal Kacchi

Mharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

Apna Dal

Asom Gana Parishad

Attending (non-NDA)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Shiromani Akali Dal

Janata Dal-Secular

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas

YSR Congress

Biju Janata Dal

Telugu Desam Party