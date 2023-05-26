New Parliament inauguration: Who is attending, and who is boycotting?

Amid a raging controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, while 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the May 28 event, 24 including regional parties have confirmed that they will be present at the ceremony.
Over the past few days, the Opposition has stepped up its attacks on the BJP-led central government, demanding to know why the new Parliament building was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of President Droupadi Murmu, who is the constitutional head of the state.
In light of this, 19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, DMK, TMC, NCP, and CPI, recently issued a joint statement to announce their intention to boycott the inauguration ceremony.
However, friendly parties including regional ones like AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Shinde), BJD, BSP, and SAD have marked their attendance for the event.
BRS, whose leader K Chandrashekar is one of the harshest critics of Prime Minister Modi, is also yet to take a call.
Here is a list of attendees and non-attendees:
Boycotting:
Indian National Congress
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Aam Aadmi Party
Trinamool Congress
Janata Dal (United)
Nationalist Congress Party,
Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray)
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Samajwadi Party
Rashtriya Janata Dal
Communist Party of India
Indian Union Muslim League
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
National Conference
Kerala Congress (Mani)
Revolutionary Socialist Party
Rashtriya Lok Dal
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
AIMIM
Attending
Shiv Sena (Shinde)
National People’s Party
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Jannayak Janata Party
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam
All Jharkhand Students Union
Republican Party of India
Mizo National Front
Tamil Maanila Congress
Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (Tripura)
Bodo People’s Party
Pattali Makkal Kacchi
Mharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
Apna Dal
Asom Gana Parishad
Attending (non-NDA)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
Shiromani Akali Dal
Janata Dal-Secular
Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas
YSR Congress
Biju Janata Dal
Telugu Desam Party