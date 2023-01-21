Need to sometimes check intention behind charges: V K Singh on wrestlers’ protest

"Sometimes serious allegations are made. Sometimes the intention is something else. That is why I said go and see what is behind it," said the former army chief

Union minister V K Singh has said that sometimes the allegations levelled by some people are serious, but in some instances the intention behind the charges is “something else”, which needs to be checked.

The former Army chief was responding to a query on the allegations of sexual harassment made by top wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

V K Singh was in Jabalpur on Friday to attend the Sansad Khel Mahotsav (Member of Parliament Sports Festival) organised by Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh.

When media persons asked him about the protest by wrestlers in Delhi, PTI quoted the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways as saying, “Sometimes the allegations are serious. Sometimes serious allegations are made. Sometimes the intention is something else. That is why I said go and see what is behind it.”

The wrestlers’ protest was called off late on Friday night with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announcing that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will “step aside” till the investigation by the “oversight committee” into the allegations is completed.

The government decided to form an oversight committee which will investigate the allegations of sexual harassment of women wresters by the WFI president.

The committee will also oversee the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

(With Agency inputs)