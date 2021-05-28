NCB arrests Sushant’s flatmate Sidharth Pithani in drugs case

Sidharth was one of the four people present in Sushant’s Bandra house when the actor allegedly hung himself on June 14.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Sidharth Pithani in a drugs case related to the actor’s death last year.

Sidharth was reportedly arrested from Hyderabad. Sameer Wankhede, in-charge of Mumbai Zonal Unit, NCB told TOI that Sidharth will be produced in the court shortly.

In an interview with Times Now News last year, Sushant’s house help Neeraj had said that it was Sidharth who opened the door of the room where the actor was found dead and cut the rope from which he was hanging.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh had also alleged that although Sidharth was initially supportive of the family, his behaviour changed towards them when Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Sidharth has been questioned by Mumbai Police and CBI several times earlier.

Sushant’s death last year created a furore, with many fans and colleagues calling it a murder.

The case involved probe by multiple investigative agencies including the CBI and ED. The NCB entered the probe after WhatsApp chats on Rhea Chakraborty’s phone indicated the purchase of drugs for the actor. This unravelled a drug nexus in Bollywood, leading to the questioning of several top actors and arrest of many drug peddlers.