NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour, Sahil Shah, alias Flacko, in the drug case linked to the actor’s death.

Flacko surrendered before the agency in Mumbai on Wednesday, NCB officials said.

The officials said they will interrogate Flacko, 31, in connection with the seizure of 310gm of marijuana worth ₹25 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh from two arrested accused, Ganesh Shere and Siddhant Amin, in April last year. Shere had given information regarding Flacko and the NCB had raided his flat in Malad, only to find him missing.

The officials said Flacko’s name had come up following the arrest of the first two accused, Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani, in August 2020 in the drugs case related to Rajput. But as he was in Dubai, investigating officers had focused on the suspects in India.

Flacko was produced in court. However, NCB could get only a one-day remand. At present, he is in judicial custody.