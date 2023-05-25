Naveen Patnaik’s BJD, Jagan’s YSCRP to attend inauguration of new Parliament building

In a statement, the BJD said that it believes that Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour

Amid pushback by 19 Opposition parties, who have announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday (May 24) said that it will attend the event on May 28.

The BJD believes that Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour, the regional party in a statement said.

The BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion, the statement read.

The party claims to be following a policy of maintaining equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress.

Advertisement

Stating that the President is the Head of the Indian State, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said that the Parliament represents the 1.4 billion people of the country.

The BJD spokesperson, however, said, both the institutions (Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan) are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the Constitution of India. Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha Congress asked Patnaik to exert pressure on the Centre to allow the country’s first tribal President Droupadi Murmu, who is from Odisha, to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The post of the President is above politics, state Congress president Pattnayak told reporters.

As the President of India is a woman, it will also be a great respect to women across the country, he said.

The ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP has also confirmed its participation in the event.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and chief of YSRCP, Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new Parliament building while commenting that boycotting its inauguration is “not in the true spirit of democracy”.

“I congratulate PM Narendra Modiji for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation. Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation’s soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties. Boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event,” he said.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”.

These 19 parties in a joint statement said, Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response.”

(With inputs from agencies)