Muslims use condoms the most, numbers falling: Owaisi’s swipe at Bhagwat

The AIMIM chief was responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s accusation against the Muslim community of causing imbalance in the population demographics of India by procreating more

In a tart rejoinder to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent accusation that the Muslim community was causing imbalance in India’s demographics, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the community uses condoms the most, proof of which is evident in the falling TFR level among Muslims.

While addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi said that the Muslim community uses condom, a family planning tool, the most in order to maintain a gap between two children. Owaisi said Bhagwat will not mention this, and he should keep data before discussing population growths.

“Muslims population is not increasing. Don’t have any tension on that. Our population is declining… Muslims children TFR (total fertility rate) is declining. You know who is maintaining more spacing between two children? Muslims are maintaining. Who is using condoms the most? This is to inform you that we are using. Mohan Bhagwat will not talk about it,” the AIMIM chief said.

Bhagwat on October 5 had said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally. At the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored.

“Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries. I am informing the truth. Bhagwat says population is increasing…Where is it increasing Bhagwat saab? You keep data and speak,” the Hyderabad MP said.

On Gujarat police reportedly flogging some Muslims in public view for their alleged involvement in stone pelting at a Navratri Garba venue, Owaisi said they were beaten while the spectators were enjoying it.

“They are being beaten on roads with lathis. Is it Indian democracy? Is it Indian secularism? Is it rule of law? There is respect for a roadside dog. But a Muslim is not respected,” Owaisi said adding that the accused should have been dealt with as per law.

(With inputs from agencies)