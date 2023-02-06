‘Musharraf no friend’: Tharoor clarifies tweet praising late Pak Gen after outcry

In a tweet condoling the death of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described as an “implacable foe of India” but became a “real force for peace” later on; the BJP has slammed the remarks calling the Congress a Pakistan sympathiser

After his praise for late former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf invited widespread criticism, especially from the ruling BJP, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted by saying that the former military leader was no friend, but did “saw strategic benefit in peace.”

“I was raised in an India where you are expected to speak kindly of people when they die. Musharraf was an implacable enemy and was responsible for Kargil War but he did work for peace with India, in his own interest, 2002-7. He was no friend but he saw strategic benefit in peace, as did we,” Tharoor said in his latest tweet.

Pakistan’s former military ruler Musharraf died on Sunday in Dubai after battling an incurable disease. He was 79.

In an earlier tweet on Sunday, condoling the death of the former Pakistani army general, Tharoor had said that Musharraf was “once an implacable foe of India” but became a “real force for peace” later on.

“Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

“I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP,” the former minister of state for external affairs said.

The BJP spared no time to lash out at the Congress’ Thiruvananthapuram MP, accusing him of “eulogising” the architect of the Kargil War and the Congress of “Pakistan parasti (worshipping)”.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Tharoor for his tweet.

“Nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a ‘force for peace’ and develop ‘clear strategic thinking’. Notwithstanding many lives lost n Intl laws violated n harm caused all around, these Generals will have their admiring fans in India (sic),” Chandrasekhar said.

In another tweet, he said, “That a former Cong Foreign Min (a party that refused to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas till 2010) wud think that a Pak General who inflicted terror, a back stabbing conflict n tortured our Soldiers in violatn of every Intl law, wud be a force for peace – best describes Cong (sic).”

Tagging Tharoor’s earlier tweets, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Pervez Musharraf architect of Kargil, dictator, accused of heinous crimes who considered Taliban & Osama as brothers & heroes who refused to even take back bodies of his own dead soldiers is being hailed by Congress! Are you surprised? Again, Congress ki pak parasti!”

“Once upon a time Musharraf had hailed Rahul Gandhi as a gentleman perhaps that endears Congress to Musharraf??” he said. “From 370 to Surgical Strike to doubting Balakote Congress echoed Pak line & hails Musharraf but called our own chief Sadak Ka Gunda..This is Congress!!” Poonawalla said.

In another tweet, the BJP leader shared an old video of Musharraf talking about his son being invited by Rahul Gandhi and Musharraf’s wife, brother and son being invited for lunch by former prime minister Manmohan Singh when they were on a Delhi visit, during his tenure as the Pakistan president.

“Parvez Musharraf who had hailed Osama Bin Laden & Taliban had sung praises of Rahul Gandhi too – called him a gentleman and pledged his support to him!! Perhaps this is the reason why Shashi Tharoor is eulogising the architect of Kargil & a backer of terrorism!! Sigh,” Poonawalla said in his tweet, tagging the video.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed Tharoor saying, “Sharm ek Sheikh to Sharm Kar Shashi. Misplaced priorities of a former external affairs minister.” “Congress eulogising a person who attacked our country during Kargil. Indians revere martyrs Capt Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Pandey, Grn Yogendra Yadav, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar not Pervez,” he said.

Musharraf, who lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal charges against him in Pakistan, died at the American Hospital in Dubai. He was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi. He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

In her condolence message, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said Musharraf was perhaps the only Pakistani general who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue.

“Deepest condolences. Perhaps the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue. He wanted a solution according to wishes of people of J&K & acceptable to India & Pak. Though GOI has reversed all CBMs initiated by him & Vajpayee ji, the ceasefire remains,” Mufti tweeted.

