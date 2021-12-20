It’s not over yet: Comedian Faruqui finally gets to perform in Mumbai

Notably, several of Faruqui’s shows across the country were cancelled following threats from right-wing organisations

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui got an audience when he successfully staged a show in Mumbai on Sunday (December 20).

Notably, several of Faruqui’s shows across the country were cancelled following threats from right-wing organisations.

The Mumbai show was held at Y B Chavan Auditorium with support from Congress’s All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) wing. AIPC president Mathew Anthony said, “We sincerely thank all the torchbearers who believe in the values of the Constitution, freedom of expression of an individual, and freedom of choice to decide the entertainment one would like to consume.”

Deputy police commissioner Hari Balaji N and his team stood guard outside the show to avoid any untoward incident.

In October, three of his Mumbai shows were cancelled following threats by Bajrang Dal members. That time police did not back the organisers and the shows had to be put off. After his Bengaluru show too got cancelled in November, Faruqui said on Twitter: ““Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice.”

At least 12 shows of Faruqui got cancelled in the last two months due to similar threats. He was also removed from a Gurgaon comedy festival.

Anthony said the AIPC’s support to Faruqui was as a political stand and not a personal one. “Any artist or individual should have creative freedom without fear. We need a ruthless criticism of the system to maintain checks and balance,” said Anthony.