Mumbai: VietJet flight to Ho Chi Minh delayed for several hours; 300 passengers stranded

Under DGCA rules, passengers are to be provided accommodation as well as food by the airline concerned if a flight is delayed beyond a stipulated time

As many as 300 passengers of a VietJet flight to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam were stranded at the Mumbai airport for around 10 hours due to a glitch in the aircraft, PTI reported quoting one of the passengers.

The passenger has alleged that the airline did not provide hotel accommodation or food for scheduled flyers despite the long delay.

Under DGCA rules, it is mandatory for airlines to provide food and accommodation to passengers if a flight is delayed beyond a stipulated time.

Response was awaited to queries sent to VietJet.

Advertisement

Also read: SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; flights delayed

“The flight VJ-884 (operating on Mumbai-Ho Chi Minh City route) was to depart at 11.30 pm on Thursday (May 25). We boarded the flight at 11 pm. However, when it did not take off for an hour, we asked for the reason. We were told there was some glitch in the aircraft and it would take some time for departure,” said the passenger who was to travel to Bali via Vietnam on the flight.

“Between 11.30 pm and 5 am, till the time they brought us back to the immigration area, no food or water was provided to the stranded passengers,” he said, adding that there was still no clarity about an alternative flight to Ho Chi Minh City.

The passengers were deplaned and brought back to the immigration area at around 7 am, he said.

Also read: IndiGo flight delayed by 6 hours over bomber message

Another passenger named Karuna Kirpalani also shared their predicament via a tweet.

“Stuck inside vietjet from Mumbai to Vietnam for 2 hours. After initial announcements abt takeoff followed by ‘a technical issue will update further’ announcement by pilot everyone seems to have disappeared! Worst is AC is inoperational n they have no water to serve! A nightmare!”

Stuck inside vietjet from Mumbai to Vietnam for 2 hours. After intial announcements abt takeoff followed by 'a technical issue will update further' announcement by pilot everyone seems to have disappeared! Worst is AC is inoperational n they have no water to serve! A nightmare! — Karuna Kirpalani (@KarunaKirpalani) May 25, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)