Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards

Pilgrims from September onwards will be able to visit Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the Indian territory.

According to officials, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in Pithoragarh district to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border, which will be completed by September.

“We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six and a half kilometres long,” Vimal Goswami, chief engineer of BRO’s Diamond Project told PTI, adding that the Kailash View Point will be ready after the completion of the road.

Hirak Project has been given the responsibility of developing Kailash View Point by the Indian government.

Goswami said that a lot of road-cutting work has been done and if the weather is favourable, it will be completed by September.

The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh Pass, which was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, has not resumed.

Such a long stall has contributed to the efforts by the Indian government in forging an alternative path for the devotees to access Mount Kailash.

