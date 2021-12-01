More than 6 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in past five years

Meanwhile, 4,177 people were also granted Indian citizenship during the same period

More than six lakh Indians have given up their citizenship in the past five years, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (November 30).

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

In a written reply to a question, he said 1,33,049 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 2017, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,287 till September 30, 2021.

He also said that as many as 10,645 people have applied for Indian citizenship in the past five years, including 227 from the United States, 7,782 from Pakistan, 795 from Afghanistan and 184 from Bangladesh.

Rai said 1,106 people were given Indian citizenship in 2016, 817 in 2017, 628 in 2018, 987 in 2019 and 639 in 2020.