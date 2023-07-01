Monsoon session to start in old parliament on July 20, end in new one

The session is expected to be stormy as the opposition parties are closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP ahead of state elections later this year and parliamentary elections next year

Parliament’s Monsoon session will start on July 20 and end on August 11, it was announced on Saturday. The session is expected to begin in the old parliament and end in the new one.

In a tweet, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged political parties to contribute towards productive discussions during the session.

The session is tipped to be a stormy one as the opposition parties are closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP ahead of state elections later this year and parliamentary elections next year.

Also, Modi has just made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code although the Law Commission had some time back said there was no need for it.

The new parliament building was inaugurated by Modi amid a boycott by several opposition parties on May 28.

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, Joshi said in another tweet.

Parliament Bills

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.

The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over “services” matter.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country’s research competence in areas of science and technology.

(With agency inputs)