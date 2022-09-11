Monsoon fury continues: Heavy rains predicted in coastal states over next 5 days

While very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days, heavy showers are also expected over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and AP for the next three days

Several states along the Indian peninsula in the eastern, western and southern parts of the country are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the coming few days. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days. Heavy showers are also expected over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

“Heavy tor very heavy rainfall spell likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra during next 5 days and over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the next 3 days,” the IMD said in a statement.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are very likely over south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal and north interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, according to the Met department. Similar rainfall activity is expected in Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Marathwada, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa.

Alert for Gujarat and West coast

The weather forecasting agency has also issued a red alert for Gujarat, warning isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the region on Tuesday.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 11th (September); Gangetic West Bengal on 11th & 12th; over Madhya Maharashtra during 11th-14th; Gujarat region on 12th & 14th; Saurashtra & Kutch during 12th-14th; and over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat region on 13th September, 2022,” the IMD said.

As per IMD, rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase from Sunday till September 14. The met department noted that the withdrawal of monsoon is not likely till September 14. As many systems are active now, the monsoon over Maharashtra is likely to remain active from September 11.

Heavy rains in Odisha, AP

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over north-west and west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Sunday and a warning has been issued for the fishermen in the area.

The Meteorological Centre of Bhubaneswar on Sunday issued an advisory of heavy or intense spell of rainfall for the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

As per IMD, a few spells of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with one or two spells of intense (2-3cm/hour) rainfall is likely to occur over Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city. The warning will remain valid till 2230 hours today.

As per the Met advisory, the intense spell of rainfall might trigger temporary traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying pockets in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi also received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, and according to IMD, the national capital is likely to receive light rainfall over the next five days.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms in North-East

Heavy Showers with thunderstorms and lightning are also expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Monday; in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand between Monday and Wednesday and In Bihar on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The North-East is also expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next three days. As per IMD, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during till Tuesday.

Further, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday and in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand is forecasted to receive heavy showers during the next 5 days.