Monsoon advances rapidly in India, Delhi to get rains in two days

After a slow start, the monsoon has developed swiftly covering many parts of the country and is expected to envelop Delhi in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The monsoon has now covered many parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Haryana, the IMD said.

Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the national capital by June 27.

“Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, more parts of Haryana including Chandigarh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, east Rajasthan and Punjab during next two days,” the weather office said.

The monsoon embraced the national capital on June 30 last year.

Delay in Kerala

This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after its usual date of arrival. It had reached the state on May 29 last year.

Experts say a delay in the monsoon in Kerala does not necessarily mean a delay in northwest India. Nor does it affect the total rainfall over the country.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD has said.

Northwest India is expected to see normal to below-normal rainfall. East and northeast, central and south peninsula are expected to receive normal rainfall at 94-106 per cent of the long-period average of 87 centimetres.

According to the IMD, rainfall between 96 and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm is considered normal.

Rainfall less than 90 per cent of the long-period average is considered deficient and between 90 per cent and 95 per cent is below normal.

