Money laundering case: Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti appears before ED

The Enforcement Directorate, after carrying out raids against the RJD chief's family, said it seized "unaccounted cash" of ₹1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s MP-daughter Misa Bharti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Saturday (March 25) for questioning in the money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

Bharti, 46, is a Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

RJD MP Misa Bharti leaves for ED office. Misa Bharti will appear before ED for questioning in connection with the land for job scam case.

Her brother and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav deposed for questioning before the CBI in Delhi on Saturday (March 25) in the same case.

Both the central agencies had recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife, also a former Bihar chief minister, Rabri Devi, and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief’s family.

ED claims proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore

The Enforcement Directorate, after the searches, said it seized “unaccounted cash” of ₹1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore.

It said the investigation was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad’s family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre.

It was alleged that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land at highly-discounted rates to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then minister of railways, and AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd, a beneficiary company in this case.

