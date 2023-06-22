Modi’s US visit: GE Aerospace, HAL to jointly produce fighter jets in India

The agreement, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India, the US firm said

GE Aerospace on Thursday announced it has signed a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II — Tejas.

The announcement came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

The pact includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India, the US firm said in a statement in Washington.

GE Aerospace continues to work with the US government to receive the necessary export authorisation for this, it said.

The company described the MoU with HAL as a key element in strengthening defence cooperation between India and the US.

“This is a historic agreement made possible by our longstanding partnership with India and HAL,” said H Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE and CEO of GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace is a leading provider of jets and turboprop engines as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft.

