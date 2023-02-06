Modi will do his best to stop Adani discussion in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

"For several years, I have been talking about the government and ‘Hum do, humare do’," says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (February 6) claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do his best to avoid a discussion on the Adani Group controversy in Parliament, but “the country should know what is the power behind Adani.”

The Congress has stepped up the offensive against the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and is seeking a discussion in Parliament. Proceedings in both Houses had to be adjourned for the third consecutive day on Monday after the Opposition demanded a probe into the allegations of corruption against Adani Group made by the US-based Hindenburg Research.

“Modi-ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani-ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there to be a discussion on the Adani issue and the truth to come out. The corruption worth lakhs and crores that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani,” Gandhi told reporters in Delhi.

“Hum do, Humare do”

“For two or three years, I have been talking about the government and ‘Hum do, humare do’. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani-ji. The government should allow a discussion in Parliament, but there will be attempts to avoid it,” he added.

The Congress has demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee into the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The Congress is alleging that the issue involves crores of rupees of common people invested in the Adani Group, whose shares have taken a beating on the stock markets ever since Hindenburg Research made allegations of “financial malpractices and stock manipulation” against it.

